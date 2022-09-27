"Used to pray for days like this" "Off to a truly impeccable start to the season" - Barcelona fans wowed by 30-year-old's stunning display on international duty

Barcelona fans were left in awe of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's phenomenal performance in Germany's 3-3 away draw against England in the UEFA Nations League.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper pulled off a host of stunning saves, including a point-blank range stop against Bukayo Saka in the dying moments of the game to deny the Arsenal starlet a winner.

Fans pointed out that the German has been in superlative form since the start of the season. However, his performances have largely gone under the radar.

Blaugrana fans prayed that the German's rich vein of form would continue as he is a crucial backbone of the team.

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans across Twitter after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen put on a show against England:

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Ter Stegen is showing he is no Longer Dancegod Lloyd

Used to pray for days like this Ter Stegen is showing he is no Longer Dancegod Lloyd Used to pray for days like this

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Ter Stegen’s continuing that excellent shot-stopping form, I see! He’s off to a truly impeccable start to the season, but we know this already.



Don’t let us down now, sustainability… Ter Stegen’s continuing that excellent shot-stopping form, I see! He’s off to a truly impeccable start to the season, but we know this already. Don’t let us down now, sustainability…

James Benge @jamesbenge So close for Saka, a really good save by Ter Stegen. I think that was just about curling in. So close for Saka, a really good save by Ter Stegen. I think that was just about curling in.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Another stunning save from ter Stegen from point-blank range. So badly want to see him keep this early season form going 🤞 Another stunning save from ter Stegen from point-blank range. So badly want to see him keep this early season form going 🤞

Jollof Guy 🐐 @JollofGuy Ter Stegen is doing a lot of things quietly this season Ter Stegen is doing a lot of things quietly this season

Alhaji TripleHay👑 @Boi_TripleHay Ter Stegen is an underrated Goalkeeper. I'm happy that y'all are seeing who he's now. Ter Stegen is an underrated Goalkeeper. I'm happy that y'all are seeing who he's now.

Ter Stegen has started all eight of Barca's games so far this season. He has been an integral part of the Catalan club since his arrival in 2014.

The goalkeeper has made a total of 335 appearances, keeping 134 clean sheets for the club.

Lionel Scaloni opened up former Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona and current PSG star Lionel Messi

Lionel Scaloni recently opened up about former Barcelona and current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's commitment to the Argentina national team.

Messi scored two goals for the Albicelestes, including an outrageous lob from outside the penalty area, to secure a 3-0 win against Honduras in their last game.

While speaking to Argentine media outlet TyC Sport after the game, here's what Scaloni stated (via Canal Supporters):

"The important thing is that he is fine, that he is comfortable, that he likes to play football. If he doesn't like it... we're not going to do well. I think he appreciates his team. It is important."

Scaloni went on to add:

"Everyone likes to see him on the pitch. The more he benefits, the more we all benefit. I see him well, I see him happy. I hope he will continue like this."

While reflecting on his team's preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Scaloni added:

"We want the Argentina national team to be for everyone. With the same dream and the same humility. We are aware that sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. This Friday, we won, perfect, but it continues."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far