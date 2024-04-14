"Useless footballer", "Henderson 2.0" - Fans slam Liverpool star for his 'absolutely awful' performance in 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans have blasted Curtis Jones after he had an abysmal outing in their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, April 14.

The Reds' woeful form continued as they suffered their second Anfield defeat in a row across all competitions following their 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League.

Eberechi Eze gave the Eagles the lead in the 14th minute with a good finish from close range following a brilliant passage of play. They nearly doubled their lead in the 18th minute but were denied by an Andy Robertson goal-line clearance.

Liverpool had a host of chances to get back into the game but were wasteful as Wataru Endo's effort crashed against the crossbar in the first half. Their best opportunity to get back into the game came in the 75th minute after the Reds launched a counter-attack. Jones found himself one-on-one with Dean Henderson but somehow fired well wide of the right post.

Jones had a poor performance during his 82 minutes on the pitch, receiving a match rating of just 5.8 (via FotMob). He missed one big chance, was dispossessed five times, and lost 10 duels in midfield.

One fan posted:

"I’m sick to death of Curtis Jones he’s a useless footballer"

Another fan wrote:

"Curtis Jones is Henderson 2.0"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Curtis jones you have blood on your hands", one fan exclaimed

"You should have seen Curtis Jones then. Absolutely awful", one fan wrote

"Curtis Jones is a donkey. How did he miss that easy chance.", one fan questioned

"Curtis jones has really missed this one on one ...cook crystal palace cook...no penalty for today", another fan said

"This Curtis Jones guy is a liability for Liverpool. Can't name one thing he does very well", one fan said

"Curtis jones. That was embarrassing", another fan stated

Jones has scored five goals and contributed three assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

How did Liverpool fare in their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace?

Liverpool's title hopes took a massive blow as they were defeated 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday. They are now third in the league standings with 71 points from 32 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

Jurgen Klopp and Co. dominated possession with 70 percent of the ball, attempting 719 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had 30 percent possession and attempted 322 passes with an accuracy of 68 percent.

Liverpool also had 21 shots in total with six being on target but were not clinical at all. The Eagles had eight shots, mustering five on target, and were arguably deserved winners on the day.

