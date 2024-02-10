“Uses his body brilliantly” - Chris Sutton in awe of what Liverpool star did during goal vs Burnley

Chris Sutton was left impressed by Darwin Nunez's goal in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley on Saturday (February 10).

Nunez scored the Reds' third on the day, finding the net with a superb header thanks to a brilliant cross from Harvey Elliott. It was a deserved goal for the Uruguayan who has been in fine form.

The 24-year-old took his tally for the season to 12 goals and 11 assists in 36 games across competitions. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were also on target for Liverpool while Dara O'Shea initially equalized for Burnley.

However, it was Nunez's goal that Sutton showered praise on while reporting on the game on BBC Radio 5 Live. The former Premier League striker said (via HITC):

"Brilliant header. It looks like game, set and match. It’s not an easy header but Nunez uses his body brilliantly."

Nunez joined Liverpool from Primeira Liga giants Benfica in July 2022 for £85 million (including add-ons). That fee makes the Uruguay international the Merseysiders' club record signing.

The price tag has sometimes weighed heavy on the forward but he's been enjoying a consistent run of top-quality performances as of late. His goal ensured victory for Jurgen Klopp's men who returned to the top of the Premier League with a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez reacts to his goal and Liverpool's win against Burnley

Darwin Nunez was in a buoyant mood after his side's win.

Liverpool got the job done against Burnley but not without having to dig deep at Anfield. O'Shea's goal was a setback on the stroke of halftime but Diaz and Nunez eventually came to the fore in the second half.

Nunez was delighted with the Reds' victory and he took to Instagram following the game. He stated:

"Giving up is not an option. Thanks for the support! Let’s go reds!"

The former Penarol striker hasn't encountered the easiest of times during his stay at Anfield. He's had his fair share of critics due to his questionable form in front of goal.

That said, Nunez has hit 26 goals and 15 assists in 77 games since arriving on Merseyside just over two years ago. He's also displayed his versatility as he's played also on the wing.

His side will next be in action on Saturday (February 17) when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Klopp may have Mohamed Salah to call upon as the Egyptian star nears a return from a hamstring injury.