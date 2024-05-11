USMNT icon hits back at critics for mocking MLS by using Lionel Messi

USMNT icon Alexi Lalas has lashed out at critics for mocking the MLS following Lionel Messi's goal-scoring spree this season. The Argentine legend has been the biggest superstar to join the American league, and numbers have skyrocketed with him as their brand image.

Messi is the only MLS player to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or, and this has only added to his superstardom in the country. Since he left Europe, the Argentine has gone on to win the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, guiding them to their first-ever trophy.

His presence at Fort Lauderdale has also led to an influx of celebrities watching the legendary forward make his mark in the US. He has not disappointed them, either, notably scoring a stunning free-kick on his debut. As of February, Inter Miami's ticket sales skyrocketed by x150 (via Forbes), but this has also led to critics questioning the standard of football across the pond.

Reacting to this, USMNT icon Alexi Lalas said on his State of the Union podcast (via Essentially Sports):

“When Messi was regularly winning games and breaking ankles and creating highlights, and taking souls over there in La Liga, Ligue 1, Champions League, or, by the way, winning the World Cup. Nobody used that success and his consistency to criticize the competitions that he was playing in."

Lionel Messi set to lead Inter Miami in clash against Montreal Impact

First-place Inter Miami take on 11th-placed Montreal Impact in their next MLS game (May 10) as the Miami-based side look to take their impressive run of form to five wins on the bounce. The Herons head to the Great White North, knowing they have momentum on their side as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in the upcoming game, with the Argentine maestro in scintillating form. The Barcelona legend has been magical for the Herons this season, bagging 12 goals and 11 assists in his first full campaign in America to establish himself as the best player on the continent.

Inter Miami are playing with a swagger that could only be read as a championship-winning tag and the franchise will be looking to confirm their place in the MLS playoffs soon. Montreal have won six, drawn one, and lost two of their previous nine meetings against David Beckham’s franchise. However, the presence of Lionel Messi means they will likely be underdogs for this game.