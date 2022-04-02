USWNT legend Hope Solo arrested on charges of child abuse and DWI

Former United States Women's National Team (USWNT) goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested on charges of child abuse and DWI.

The 40-year-old was arrested on Thursday in North Carolina and was taken into custody at the Forsyth County jail in Winston-Salem. The incident took place in a Walmart parking lot where she was accompanied by their two two-year-old children.

She has since been released from custody and is back with her husband Jerramy Stevens.

A statement was put out by her counsel Rich Nichols. The statement stated that Hope Solo will be defending herself from these serious accusations. The statement is asl follows: (via the Chicago Sun Times)

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

The New York Times @nytimes Hope Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former star goalkeeper for the U.S. soccer team, was arrested on Thursday in North Carolina and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, the police said. nyti.ms/3wWXH81 Hope Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former star goalkeeper for the U.S. soccer team, was arrested on Thursday in North Carolina and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, the police said. nyti.ms/3wWXH81

According to the Bleacher Report, this is the second time Hope Solo has had a confrontation with the police. The former United States goalkeeper was arrested on charges of domestic violence back in 2014.

What is Hope Solo's legacy in women's football in the United States?

Hope Solo is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in women's football. The 40-year-old shot-stopper has represented her national team in more than 200 appearances since her debut back in 2000.

Solo has won numerous honors with the United States Women's team. She was part of the squad that won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Solo also won the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. The USWNT secured a 5-2 win over Japan in the final in Vancouver with Solo starting as the goalkeeper. She was also awarded the Golden Glove in that edition of the World Cup.

The 40-year-old also won numerous individual accolades in her career. Hope Solo won the United States' Female Player of the Year in 2009 amongst other awards.

However, Solo is now at risk of ruining her legacy due to the recent arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated and child abuse. Various high-profile footballers have been charged with DWI in their careers. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Yaya Toure and Hugo Lloris have previously been charged with the same offense as Solo.

Edited by Diptanil Roy