Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a recent list, compiled by data analysts shows that USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe is the eighth highest-paid female football player on Instagram.

Over the last few years, women's football has seen an overall boost. From the Women's Super League to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the sport has been emerging as equal for male as well as female athletes. Women's football is following practices such as equal pay and gender equality.

Thus, ahead of the much anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup, data analyst Gracenote Nielsen released a list of female football players who get paid the most per post on Instagram.

The list was topped by Switzerland and Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann, as she earns an astounding amount of £241,314 for every post on the social media platform. However, the name of USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe stood eighth on the directory.

The two-time World Cup winner has always been praised for her longevity and consistency, but when it comes to social media, she earns an average of £12,998 per post. Another USWNT legend who was present on the list was skipper Alex Morgan.

Alex Morgan is arguably one of the most famous female football stars across the globe. She has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and earns £43,752 for every snippet she shares on her social media handle.

Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Earlier this month, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe shocked football fans when she announced that she will hang up her boots after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The 38-year-old confirmed that her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with the Stars and Stripes will mark the conclusion of her professional career. In the last edition of the Women's World Cup, Rapinoe was named the player of the tournament. Moreover, with six goals, she was also the joint-top scorer of the competition alongside compatriot Alex Morgan and English attacker Ellen White.

Consequently, Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan will lead the United States for this edition, as they will walk in the FIFA Women's World Cup as defending champions. The USWNT has aced the biggest football tournament in the last two editions, and with a team full of veterans, they'll look forward to another consecutive title. A World Cup win will also be a suitable gift for the retiring Megan Rapinoe.