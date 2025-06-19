"Vacation mode with my bro" - Jeremie Frimpong shares pic alongside Florian Wirtz ahead of latter's reported move to Liverpool 

Jeremy Frimpong has posted a photo with reported new Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz. The two are on vacation together and are set to reunite at Anfield this summer.

The Dutchman took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photo of the two players on a boat. They played together at Bayer Leverkusen last season and are now heading to Liverpool.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Frimpong has already signed with the Reds while a deal has been agreed for Wirtz. David Ornstein confirmed on The Athletic that the German star will be completing a Premier League record deal this week.

He said:

"Florian Wirtz is set for a medical on Friday ahead of completing his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool. The plan, as things stand, is for Wirtz to arrive in the United Kingdom later this week ahead of the medical. The Athletic reported on June 13 that Liverpool had agreed a fee of €136.3million (£116m), with €117.5m (£100m) due upfront and a further €18.8m in potential add-ons, to sign Wirtz, who is expected to sign a five-year contract."

Wirtz's move eclipses Chelsea's deal for Moises Caicedo in 2023. The Blues paid £115 million, which included £15 million in add-ons, but Liverpool have now paid a million more to lure the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Bayern Munich surprised with fee paid by Liverpool to sign Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl spoke to SV earlier this month and admitted that they were unwilling to pay the fee Liverpool have agreed with Florian Wirtz. He added that they were interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen star but were priced out of the move.

He said via Football365:

“I don’t know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay. It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he’s decided differently, even though the talks were very good."

"Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That’s how it is in the transfer market. In the first step, you say: ‘Damn it.’ But one door closes, another opens. Now we’ll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we’re trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us.”

Standard report that Liverpool could break their own record this summer and sign Alexander Isak for a record fee before the start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More