“Vacay” - Lionel Messi shares holiday snap on Instagram as Inter Miami debut edges closer

Lionel Messi was spotted enjoying his vacations as the Argentina captain braces for his Inter Miami debut.

Messi is set to be presented as an Inter Miami player on July 16, 7:30 pm ET. He has been a free agent since the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is currently recharging his batteries ahead of making his debut for the MLS club. Messi uploaded a snap on his Instagram, writing:

"Vacay."

Lionel Messi had a long campaign for club and country. Apart from his fixtures with PSG, the Argentina captain also helped his country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hence, the 36-year-old is enjoying some well-earned downtime at the moment.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas made a bold claim about Lionel Messi's arrival

Lionel Messi is expected to take the MLS' popularity through the roof. While superstars like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and more have previously graced the league, Messi could take the league to another dimension.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has big expectations from Messi's arrival. The billionaire businessman thinks that the 36-year-old can bring the MLS among the top three leagues in the world. Mas told El Pais:

“In 2019, we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Inter Miami, however, are currently winless in a club-worst streak of 10 matches. They are 28th in a 29-team tournament.

Messi will be joined by Sergio Busquets at the club. Former Barca coach Gerardo Martino has been appointed as the manager of the club. Whether the new recruits can change the team's fortune remains to be seen.

