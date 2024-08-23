Valladolid star makes jersey exchange request to Kylian Mbappe before La Liga clash against Real Madrid; names Los Blancos legend as idol

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is all set to make his home debut against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25. The defender of the newly-promoted side, Luis Perez, has made an unusual request before the match - asking for the Frenchman's jersey.

Kylian Mbappe's debut for Los Blancos didn't go as planned with Mallorca keeping the superstar quiet and holding the 15-time European champions to a 1-1 draw at the Campo de fútbol de Son Moix.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti now returns to the Santiago Bernabeu with the focus on their superstar signing to fire them to victory against Real Valladolid.

It will be a return to his former club for owner and president of Valladolid - Brazilian great Ronaldo. The first task for the former Real Madrid ace, however, will be to ensure his players, especially Perez, are not starstruck at the new Galacticos assembled at the Spanish capital.

"I want Kylian Mbappe’s shirt after the game," said the 29-year-old Perez to El Chiringuito TV.

He even highlighted his admiration for former Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, naming the Spanish great his idol.

"My idol? Sergio Ramos," Perez revealed.

Valladolid travel to Madrid on the back of a 1-0 win at home against Espanyol.

"I’m going to give my life for this club" - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

Although Mbappe will be making his home debut, he has already been left mesmerised by the Madrid faithful having featured in the Super Cup and the season opener.

Mbappe was left emotional at the unveiling as the crowd chanted his name. He kissed the club badge as well and, amidst rapturous applause, revealed this was his dream come true.

"For years, I’ve dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and today, my dream has come true," the 25-year-old said at the unveiling.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star also highlighted his commitment to the club saying he will "give his life" for it.

"I’m a happy boy. I’m going to give my life for this club," said the Frenchman.

Club President Florentino Perez highlighted Mbappe's talents and welcomed him to the club, which he referred to as the Frenchman's home.

"Mbappe is an exceptional player who comes to help us continue winning, a player who today fulfils the dream of his life. Welcome to your home," said Perez.

Real Madrid boast a stellar head-to-head record against Real Valladolid. They have won each of their last five meetings without conceding a single goal. The last time the two sides faced each other, the reigning Spanish champions won 6-0.

