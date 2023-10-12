"Vamos Portugal" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of Portugal's Euro qualifier against Slovakia

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked to motivate his Portugal teammates with a post on his Instagram account ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia on Friday (October 13).

Roberto Martinez's men can qualify for the European Championships in Germany with a win provided Luxembourg loses to Iceland. They can also win Group J during this round of qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player in history to reach his sixth European Championship. He's looking forward to the clash with Slovakia and has posted on Instagram, stating:

"Vamos Portugal."

Ronaldo, 38, continues to make history at international level, and he became the first player to reach 200 caps in history. He's also Portugal's all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals in 201 caps, making him international football's greatest goalscorer.

Selecao face a Slovakia side who are second in Group F, trailing Ronaldo's side by five points. They will look to cause an upset at the Estadio do Dragao and become the first team to defeat Martinez's men during the qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo heads into the game amid excellent showings in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. He's bagged 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions and is the Saudi Pro League's top goalscorer.

Portugal are favorites to prevail against Slovakia on Friday as they are unbeaten in their Group, winning six wins from six games.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to extend his stay at Al-Nassr.

The Daily Star reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing extending his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's current deal expires in a year-and-a-half but he wants to continue playing competitive football before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo has failed to win the World Cup during his illustrious career and its the one trophy evading his glistening trophy cabinet. He won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016.

The Portuguese icon joined Al-Nassr in January after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United in November 2022. He's become a pioneer for Saudi football, with household names such as Neymar and Karim Benzema following him to the Middle East.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has insisted that his time playing in Europe is over. He spent the past two decades dominating European football, winning titles in Spain with Real Madrid, Italy with Juventus, and England with United.