Donny van de Beek can be Manchester United's answer to Thomas Muller: Owen Hargreaves

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has no doubt that Donny van de Beek will go on to become a key part of the Red Devils first team, suggesting that he could have a similar impact to Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer for £40 million.

The Dutchman is yet to start a Premier League match this season but played over an hour in his club's 5-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. The midfielder eventually made way for Bruno Fernandes.

Owen Hargreaves believes Van de Beek can emulate Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller at Manchester United

While he is yet to show his best form in the few opportunities he has received, Hargreaves believes it is only a matter of time before Donny van de Beek becomes an undisputed part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

"I think he's a really good player. He hasn't had the opportunity to show it. He could be like what Thomas Muller is for Bayern Munich, the style," said Hargreaves to BT Sport.

"Everybody tried to get Thomas Muller out of the team, but once he's in, you cant get him out in terms of goals, assists, he's very unselfish, he can press the ball, he works in a midfielder three, he can play as an 8 or a 10. Van de Beek is one of those, once he's in the team, Ole is going to find it hard to get him out."

For the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, Solskjaer took the opportunity to rotate his starting line-up from Manchester United's weekend draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The gamble paid off as Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a stunning hat-trick while Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also found the back of the net.

Manchester United's wins against PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League show the strength in depth that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at his disposal.

Hargreaves also gave his opinion on the selection dilemma that Solskjaer has because of the number of options he possesses.

"The problem you have is, you've got £100 million Pogba, Fernandes... getting them all in one team with the front three they have is going to be a challenge for Ole," he said.