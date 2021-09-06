"Van de Beek is not that good" - Marco van Basten slams Manchester United star

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has given a savage verdict on Manchester United star Donny van de Beek. The former Ajax midfielder joined the Red Devils last summer and scored on his debut for the Premier League giants.

However, it has been a downhill ride for the Dutchman, who has struggled to break into the first team.

The competition for places in the Manchester United team is so intense that Van de Beek has spent much of his time in the Premier League on the bench. The Dutchman managed just 19 appearances in the Premier League last season, only four of which were starts.

Having to compete with stalwarts like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for a place in the starting XI at Old Trafford has not helped his case either.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received criticism for his use of the player, with the Norwegian yet to be convinced by the Dutchman. Van de Beek spent extra effort on his physique over the summer but is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season.

With games coming thick and fast after the international break, the Manchester United star is expected to get his chance soon.

However, Van Basten believes his countryman is not good enough to flourish as a Number 10 in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, as relayed by Manchester Evening News via Voetbal Zone, the Dutch legend claimed his countryman is out of his league at Manchester United.

"It just wasn’t smart choices. If you say you spoke to Real Madrid and then you go to Manchester United, you are betting way too high. Van de Beek is not that good.

"As number 10 at Ajax it is much easier than as number 10 in Spain or England. In the Netherlands you get a lot of help, you get opportunities, but that is not the case abroad," said Van Basten.

Van de Beek will have to wait for his chances at Manchester United

Van de Beek will have to wait for his chances at Manchester United. The Dutchman might need to adapt and improvise to make a mark in Solskjaer’s team, but he is versatile enough to succeed in the Premier League.

With a long season ahead and the Red Devils fighting on multiple fronts, Van de Beek will get his chances at Old Trafford, provided he is patient enough.

