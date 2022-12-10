"Van Gaal says they play good football" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi has a go at Netherlands manager after beating the Dutch on penalties

Argentina star Lionel Messi took a swipe at Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal following La Albiceleste's penalty shootout win in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 9.

The South American giants marched into the semi-finals after ousting the Oranje 4-3 on penalties, with the game ending 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Lionel Scaloni's team were 2-0 up and cruising to victory before substitute Wout Weghorst netted twice late on to force extra time.

Messi, who was involved in both Argentina's goals on the night with an assist and a successful penalty kick, criticized Van Gaal's football approach.

Speaking to the press after the game, the 35-year-old said (via Roy Nemer):

"Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people and hit long balls."

After the match, Messi was also seen confronting Van Gaal on the pitch for his pre-match comments where he downplayed the Argentine ace's threat. The Paris Saint-German superstar also cupped his ears in the Dutchman's direction after converting his penalty to put Argentina 2-0 up midway through the second half.

It summed up what was an ill-tempered game as the Netherlands and Argentina players clashed several times on the field, with Spanish referee Matheu Lahoz brandishing as many as 17 yellow cards.

Goals from Nahuel Molina and Messi put Argentina in a commanding position, but a late double from Weghorst meant there were no winners at the end of regulation time.

Following a goalless extra time, the match headed into the penalty shootout, where Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed for the Netherlands.

Enzo Fernandes also missed the fourth kick for Argentina but it didn't matter much as Lautaro Martinez dispatched the decisive penalty to send the Copa America champions into the World Cup semi-finals.

Argentina face Croatia for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina marched into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014 and will face Croatia for a place in the final.

Croatia knocked out Argentina's arch-rivals Brazil earlier on Friday in yet another exciting penalty shootout.

Having reached the final of the showpiece event four years ago in Russia, Zlatko Dalic's side are once again making waves at the World Cup.

Interestingly, Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stages en route to their runners-up finish in 2018.

