"Vanished from the squad" - Liverpool fans have the same question for Arne Slot after starting XI vs West Ham is announced

The majority of Liverpool fans have raised questions regarding Darwin Nunez's absence from the Reds' matchday squad against West Ham United. Arne Slot's side will look to take another step closer to securing their 20th league title with a win against the Hammers at Anfield on Sunday, April 13.

Liverpool made three changes to their starting XI from their 3-2 defeat against Fulham last week. Alisson Becker has reclaimed his spot from Caoimhin Kelleher. Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas have replaced Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson.

However, perhaps the biggest shock from the lineup announcement is Darwin Nunez missing altogether from the matchday squad. The Uruguayan has been on the bench in recent games but has been omitted from the squad against West Ham United.

Liverpool fans have all raised the same question on X regarding Nunez's absence. A user wrote:

"Where is NUNEZ 💀💀💀"

Another fan posted:

"Where Núñez?!"

"Where tf is nunez?" Nunezglazer123 questioned.

"Where is Nunez?" another user queried.

"Nunez completely vanished from the squad," lfc_Svolazi exclaimed.

Darwin Nunez has been a massive disappointment at Liverpool following his club-record £85 million switch from Benfica in 2022. The 25-year-old has failed to establish himself as a consistent goalscorer and has often made headlines from high-profile misses.

While the Uruguayan has come up with crucial goals on an occasional basis, he has failed to deliver on a weekly basis. He has just seven goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.

Liverpool prepared to sell star for just £22 million: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offload Federico Chiesa in the summer following his struggles for playing time. As claimed by Caught Offside, the Reds have slapped a £22 million pricetag on the winger amid interest from a host of clubs.

Chiesa joined the Merseyside giants from Juventus last summer in a deal worth just £12.5 million. He looked like a potential bargain, but things have not quite worked out for him at Anfield.

The European Championship winner with Italy has been limited to just 395 minutes of first-team football so far this season. He has two goals and two assists in 12 appearances out of which only three have been starts.

Despite his lack of playing time, Chiesa has no shortage of interest with AC Milan among his suitors. Napoli are also keeping tabs after failing to land him in Januaty while three Premier League clubs are also believed to be keen.

