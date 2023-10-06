“VAR should be binned” – Premier League forward becomes first player to openly hit out at VAR after Liverpool complaint

West Ham striker Michail Antonio recently became the first Premier League player to criticize VAR openly after the controversy in the match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. The incident has reignited the debate surrounding the controversial technology.

Last weekend, VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook failed to intervene when a legitimate goal by Liverpool's Luis Diaz was incorrectly ruled out for offside. They believed the on-field referee, Simon Hooper, had already given the goal. The blunder, which was widely condemned, has cast a shadow over VAR's effectiveness.

Antonio shared his thoughts on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, emphasizing that VAR was initially introduced to reduce post-match debates and human errors. However, despite the introduction of technology, such controversies persist. Antonio believes that accepting human errors as part of the game is essential and feels reverting to the pre-VAR era might be a better option.

Michail Antonio minced no words and said via The Mirror:

“VAR should be binned. That’s my thoughts. It’s not the first time I’ve said it, it’s not going to be the last time I say it. VAR got brought in because of the debates going on after every game. Too many human errors were happening so we brought in technology so they wouldn’t be so many debates. But if you look at the stats, the debates are still going on.''

While Antonio's comments have stirred the pot, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp initially called for the game to be replayed, a stance he later clarified. Klopp acknowledged the misunderstanding and shifted his focus to the upcoming fixtures.

The incident and Antonio's outspoken stance have ignited a passionate debate about VAR's role in football. While some argue that it has improved the game by reducing errors, others, like Antonio, believe the technology has not fulfilled its intended purpose.

Alexander-Arnold urges Liverpool to move on from VAR controversy

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has asked his team members to move on from the VAR controversy that allegedly cost them three points in the Premier League. The match saw VAR wrongly disallow Luis Diaz's opening goal, which has sparked widespread debate in football circles.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had been vocal in his belief that the game should be replayed, citing the gravity of the error. However, Alexander-Arnold appears to be taking a different stance, urging his team to move on from the incident and focus on future matches, as per the UK Express.

“There is nothing we can do as players now. The game has gone. We have just got to move forward."

He acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized that dwelling on the past wouldn't change the outcome. This message from the Liverpool right-back suggests a potential shift in the team's perspective, as the Premier League has shown no inclination to approve a replay.