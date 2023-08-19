“VAR making amends for their sins”, “It is called karma” – Rival fans laugh at Manchester United over penalty incident against Tottenham

Rival fans are laughing at Manchester United's expense after the Red Devils were denied a penalty in their enthralling clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag's Reds were aggrieved when Spurs defender Cristian Romero handled in his own box in the 25th minute. However, their protests fell on deaf ears as referee Michael Oliver and VAR denied them a spot-kick.

Tottenham made the most of the non-decision as Pape Sarr bagged his first goal for the club in the 49th minute. It got worse for Manchester United when Lisandro Martinez scored an unfortunate own goal in the 82nd minute.

The Red Devils headed into today's (August 19) game off the back of a lucky escape against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They sealed a 1-0 victory but were fortunate not to concede a penalty late on.

New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Wolves forward Sasa Kalajdzic. However, referee Simon Hooper didn't award a penalty and PGMOL boss Jon Moss apologized to Wolves manager Gary O'Neil for the obvious error.

Rival fans feel that Ten Hag's side have suffered a sense of justice amid their own penalty appeal being turned down against Tottenham. It ultimately played its role in the Red Devils coming undone in the second half.

One fan reckons VAR made up for not awarding a spot-kick in the Wolves game:

"VAR making amends for their sins."

Another fan suggests that karma has reared its head:

"It is called karma."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United not being awarded a penalty against Tottenham:

Piers Morgan tells Manchester United fans Cristiano Ronaldo was right about Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo held a frosty relationship with Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutually terminating his contract consent last November. The Portuguese icon was at loggerheads with Ten Hag throughout the Dutch coach's first season at Old Trafford.

The 38-year-old hit out at Ten Hag for disrespecting him in an interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV. It was against Tottenham coincidentally when Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the final whistle last season after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Morgan has now told Manchester United fans that Ronaldo was correct in his assessment of Ten Hag. He tweeted:

At some point, United fans will wake up from their collective deluded coma and realise Ronaldo was(100%) right about Ten Hag. The bloke’s a dud."

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford in May 2022 and ended the club's six-year trophy drought. His side won the Carabao Cup but they did endure topsy-turvy form and put a top-four finish at risk in the latter stages of the season.

However, United did clinch third place in the league and returned to the UEFA Champions League. Yet, there are still questions being asked about Ten Hag amid some tough decisions he has made.