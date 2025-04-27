VAR release audio conversation with referee after Barcelona had penalty canceled in win over Real Madrid

The audio between VAR and the referee for the controversial decision during Real Madrid's clash against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final has been released. The two sides played out a thrilling game at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday.

The Blaugrana took the lead through Pedri in the 28th minute. Kylian Mbappe then restored parity in the 70th minute before Aurelien Tchouameni made it 2-1 for Real Madrid seven minutes later. Ferran Torres equalized in the 84th minute.

Just when it seemed like the match was heading for extra time, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea gave Barcelona a penalty in stoppage time. Raul Asencio was deemed to have fouled Raphinha. However, it was overturned after a VAR review.

As per Barca Blaugranes, VAR González Fuertes told Burgos:

“I recommend, please, Richi, that you come see the penalty you just awarded.

“Okay. I’ll give it to you so you can see that the player is already dragging his foot when contact can occur down low. I’ll give you another one. I’ll give it to you here so you can see that neither the left nor the right leg makes contact with the striker.”

Burgos then said:

“Perfect, I’m going to cancel the penalty and give Raphinha a yellow card, okay?”

The penalty was then canceled, and Raphinha was booked for simulation. Barcelona then won the match 3-2 in extra time via a goal from Jules Kounde in the 116th minute.

Hansi Flick pleased with Barcelona's win over Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

The Blaugrana had already hammered Real Madrid twice this season before the Copa del Rey final. They won 4-0 in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu and 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana. The Copa del Rey final, however, was a much closer match.

After the game, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick expressed his joy at the win, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m happy for my team and for the great work the players have done. It was absolutely incredible the way they fought, how they managed to come back... I’m very proud of my team.

”Winning a title in a match like the Clasico against Real Madrid is always special. I’m happy for my players and for the 26,000 Barcelona fans who were in the stands, they deserved this title."

The Blaugrana have won the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey. They lead Real Madrid by four points in the LaLiga title race with five games remaining. They have also reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Inter Milan.

