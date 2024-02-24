“VAR is a waste of time when Oliver refs” - Richard Keys hits out at referee Michael Oliver for decision in Manchester United loss to Fulham

Richard Keys has hit out at Michael Oliver for his officiating during the Manchester United vs. Fulham Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 24.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-2 loss at home. Calvin Bassey (65') and Alex Iwobi (90+7') scored for the Cottagers, while Harry Maguire (89') netted for the Red Devils.

Maguire, however, was booked earlier in the game for a reckless challenge on Sasa Lukic. Many thought the tackle deserved a red card. Oliver's on-field decision of yellow, though, wasn't checked by VAR.

Keys has now reacted to the incident, saying that there's no point having VAR in play when Oliver is the referee. He thinks VAR doesn't contradict Oliver, even if he makes the wrong call.

Keys tweeted:

"Harry Maguire is a very lucky boy. As clear a red as you’ll see all weekend and he was only booked by Michael Oliver. VAR is a waste of time when Oliver refs. No-one will contradict him."

When Maguire turned in a late equalizer from close range, Keys wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Inevitably Maguire equalises. He shouldn’t even be on the pitch. I’m sure Silva will make that very point."

Alex Iwobi, however, had the final say, scoring a very late winner to hand Fulham the three points. Manchester United's undefeated run in 2024 came to an end with the defeat.

The Red Devils are in sixth with 44 points from 26 matches, three behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Fulham seemingly throw shade at Manchester United on social media

The defeat to Fulham was a damaging blow to Manchester United's aspirations of securing Champions League qualification for next season.

To rub salt in the Red Devils' wound, Fulham seemingly took a shot at them on social media after the win at Old Trafford. Their official handle tweeted after Iwobi's winner:

"So that's why they call it the Theatre Of Dreams."

United return to action on February 28 as they play Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup fifth round. Erik ten Hag's side return to league action on March 3 for the Manchester derby at the Etihad.