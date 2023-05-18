"Very bad management or very bad politics" - Manchester United star's agent lashes out as confusion over international allegiance emerges 

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho's agent has slammed the Spanish Football Federation after the player decided to switch his nationality to Argentina.

Garnacho, 18, was born and raised in Spain but is eligible for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners through his mother. He was selected by La Abiceleste for friendly action in March but a long-term injury prevented him from representing the nation.

The Manchester United winger's agent, Enrique de Lucas, has insisted that Garnacho has made his decision and will be representing Argentina. He also claims that Spain only have themselves to blame for the saga. He told Ole:

“I think that Spain is a closed issue and there is no hiding it. Very bad management by the Spanish Federation, I don’t know who, or I can guess who, but very bad management or very bad politics."

Lucas has suggested that a similar situation regarding players of dual nationalities including Spain may ensue in the future:

"And I think Garna is not going to be the only case in which a player with dual nationality could lose, I honestly tell you."

Lucas then touched on Garnacho's willingness to represent Argentina. He appears to be excited by the prospect of playing for the reigning world champions:

“And he decides to go with Argentina because he really feels it. For him it has not been a trauma at all, quite the contrary. When that possibility opens up for him, imagine, being able to play with a team like Argentina, all his maternal family, his grandparents, he has felt them since he was little and for him it’s not a problem, it’s a blessing.”

Garnacho has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, scoring five goals and contributing as many assists in 30 games across competitions. He came off the bench to score in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 14).

Manchester United keen on signing Jack Butland permanently

Jack Butland will leave the club when his loan expires.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to hijack Rangers' move for free agent Jack Butland in the summer.

According to The Sun, Red Devils boss Ten Hag has decided he wants to sign the 30-year-old permanently. The English shot-stopper has been on loan at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace this season.

Butland's contract with the Eagles expires in the summer and he will be available as a free agent. SPL giants Rangers are keen on the goalkeeper and are prepared to match the salary he earns at Selhurst Park.

However, Manchester United are willing to double Butland's wages which will come as a blow to the Gers. He hasn't made a single appearance for the Red Devils during his loan spell. But Ten Hag is keen on the Englishman providing backup to David De Gea and Dean Henderson. The latter will return to the club when his loan spell with Nottingham Forest expires at the end of the season.

