“Very few can do that” - Carlo Ancelotti likens Real Madrid superstar to Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti has likened Jude Bellingham to legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane, highlighting their similar attributes.

Los Blancos beat Girona 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga on Saturday, February 10. The win saw them extend their lead to five points in the standings.

Bellingham scored a brace while Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes scored one goal each as well. The Englishman has now extended his tally to 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games for Real Madrid across competitions this season. The 20-year-old only arrived at the Spanish club last summer for a reported €103 million.

Bellingham took the No. 5 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu which was once worn by Zidane. Many have also compared the youngster to the legendary Frenchman due to their playing styles.

After the Girona win, Ancelotti also drew comparisons between the two, saying (via Madrid Zone):

"They are similar. They have unbelievable quality. Zidane was excellent technically, Bellingham is incredible at arriving at the box. His movement in the first goal, very few can do that."

Zidane is widely considered one of the greatest players ever to grace the game. He spent five years at Real Madrid, registering 49 goals and 68 assists in 227 games and winning numerous trophies.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid's makeshift central defense in Girona win

Real Madrid came into the Girona clash without any recognised centre-back. Eder Militao had suffered an ACL injury at the start of the season while David Alaba also suffered the same fate in December. Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez also suffered injuries in recent games and were unavailable to face Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti partnered right-back Dani Carvajal and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in defense against Girona, who have the best attack in La Liga this season. The duo played well and even kept a clean sheet.

After the game, Ancelotti spoke about the duo's performance, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“They were good. The two centre-backs played very well, helped by the full-backs. The defensive work of the three midfielders was important. And the front three also worked very hard. The defensive commitment was key to keep a clean sheet in this game.”

Real Madrid will next face RB Leipzig away in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, February 13. Ancelotti has confirmed that Nacho will be fit for the clash while Rudiger will need to be assessed further.