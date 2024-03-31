"Very clever, assured performance" - Pundit lavishes praises on Liverpool superstar as Reds defeat Brighton in PL fixture

Football pundit Jim Beglin heaped praise on Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool's recent win against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Argentine assisted Mohamed Salah for the second goal in the Reds' 2-1 win at Anfield.

While commentating on Premier League Productions, Beglin stated that the midfielder was clever and put in an assured performance for the Reds. He praised the Liverpool star for his assist and said:

"Mac Allister is displaying a very clever, assured performance. L'pool took their time, then Szoboszlai pings it in and Mac Allister does the rest. Gross hasn't stayed with Salah and finally in that position he finds the back of the net – and L'pool have got their lead."

Jurgen Klopp also had a lot to say about Mac Allister ahead of the game. He commented (via GOAL):

"Alexis is exactly the player I hoped he would be; super-influential, super-smart, great guy. [He] loves playing for L'pool as well, which is really important. He's a rhythm-giver, he's a difference-maker, [he] can control moments of the game. [He is] always there, always involved, nothing is too much for him, he's really a top, top, top player. But we had that sense when we signed him and he fulfilled all our expectations and more."

Liverpool's win saw them move to the top of the table for the time being. They could stay there at the end of the gameweek should Manchester City win or hold Arsenal at home.

Alexis Mac Allister informed Brighton & Hove Albion of his interest in Liverpool move

Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Alexis Mac Allister informed him of his intention to move to Liverpool much before it was reported in the media. He added that the Argentine 'suffered' to leave the Seagulls and said (via GOAL):

"Before we could read it in the press about the possibility he could go to L'pool, he came into my office to communicate it in front of me and to explain the reason. I understood logically and I appreciated him a lot because he was clear and he was honest. Not all other players are the same. I'm speaking about the man. If you want to speak about the player, he is great, but he's passionate and he suffered to leave."

Mac Allister has played 34 matches for the Reds this season. He has scored five times in all competitions while also registering six assists.