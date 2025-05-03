"Very difficult to defend" - Liverpool star names Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as toughest attackers he's ever faced

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the toughest players he has faced. He admitted that it was always a challenge to face them, but added that it was good for him.

Speaking to GQ, van Dijk was quick to name Messi and Ronaldo as the players he found hard to defend against. The Liverpool captain claimed that the two GOATs of the current era were too good, but it was 'beautiful' to come up against them on the pitch. He said via TBR Football:

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both very, very, very good players. Very difficult to defend. It's always good to play against the best players in my opinion, you can always challenge yourself and you always have to be at your best, it's a beautiful thing."

Virgil van Dijk has faced Cristiano Ronaldo five times and ended up on the losing side three times. He has taken on Lionel Messi thrice in his career and lost twice - the only win was historic as Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield against Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool star told to follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has backed Conor Bradley to become the best in the world soon. However, he believes that the youngster should follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to reach his potential and said via GOAL:

"What you've seen with Conor Bradley is that the potential is there. He's got that quality when he gets on the ball, when he plays. The only thing that has probably gone against him at the moment is just the injuries that he's picked up. I think the biggest thing I'd say to him is make sure you get in that gym in the summer and make sure that you strengthen yourself, get stronger."

"You look at the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale when they go to Real Madrid - they almost turn into monsters, don't they? In the way that they hit the gym and suddenly, they're physically more strong and better specimens. I go back to that word again, robust. You look at the best players in the world, the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah - they are always available for selection. And that's not down to pure luck or coincidence. That's down to the hard work."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have moved away from European football and are now playing for Al Nassr and Inter Miami, respectively. Both players have admitted that they are close to calling it a time on their careers.

