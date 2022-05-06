"Very difficult to find a problem in this team" - Tottenham boss Antonio Conte heaps praise on Liverpool ahead of Premier League showdown

Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7. Ahead of the game, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has spoken highly of Jurgen Klopp and his side. He praised the German manager for building an amazing team that has no apparent shortcomings.

When asked in a pre-match conference if there was any weakness in Klopp's management style, Conte said (via Football London):

"I think I can speak about the weaknesses of the team, not the manager because it's very difficult to speak about the person. Jurgen Klopp is doing a fantastic job for Liverpool. He needed a bit of time to create this amazing team and now it's very difficult to find a problem in this team, a weak point, it's very difficult."

Liverpool-Spurs is set to be one of the most crucial games for both teams at this point of the season. The Reds are chasing the Premier League title and are just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are chasing fourth spot and are two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

A win is a must for both teams with just three matches remaining after this game. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League in December.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's form check before their Premier League clash

Liverpool are on a 13-game unbeaten run across competitions. They have drawn just one of their last five league games, a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

The Reds come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, May 3. They won the tie 5-2 on aggregate and will face Real Madrid in the final on May 28 in Paris.

Spurs, meanwhile, have won three of their last five Premier League games, losing and drawing one apiece. They are coming off a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the league on Sunday, May 1.

With plenty at stake for both teams, a rivetting battle at Anfield on Saturday could ensue.

Edited by Bhargav