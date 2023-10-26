"Very fast, and has great skills" - Barcelona star Joao Felix makes claim about 'excellent' Real Madrid star ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona attacker Joao Felix lauded Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior ahead of the El Clasico at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 28.

The biggest match in Spanish football is on the horizon and ahead of the scintillating showdown, Felix had nothing but admiration for his Brazilian counterpart.

Speaking ahead of the El Clasico, the Portuguese said (via Barca Universal):

"We know that Vinicius is an excellent player, very fast, and has great skills. But there also other players at Real Madrid who can score at any point, and we know that the danger can come from any player."

Vinicius Junior has once again been a key player for Real Madrid this season. He has scored thrice and has set up three more goals in nine matches across competitions. The Brazilian has often turned out to be a juggernaut for Barca to deal with.

He has scored three and has set up two more goals in 14 appearances against La Blaugrana. Los Blancos will once again rely heavily on the 23-year-old to carry the team's attacking baton against Barca.

Felix, meanwhile, has reinvented himself since completing a loan move to Barca from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. He has scored three and has assisted four goals in 10 matches for La Blaugrana.

The Portuguese is now set to play his first El Clasico. Felix has never managed a goal contribution in eight appearances against Los Blancos.

"I think it’s much bigger than just a derby" - Barcelona star Joao Felix on the rivalry against Real Madrid

Coming from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's Felix already knows the importance of a clash against Real Madrid due to the high-voltage Madrid derby. Felix, though, thinks El Clasico is a much bigger occasion.

Speaking ahead of the game, Felix said (via Barca Universal):

"The derby is important, but El Clasico is still El Clasico. Everyone waits for this match every year. Barcelona and [Real] Madrid are the two biggest clubs in the world, and the rivalry between them has been great for several years. I think it’s much bigger than just a derby."

Felix's record against Real Madrid, however, is far from impressive. He has never won a match against the Madrid giants, losing six and drawing the other two on eight occasions.

Barcelona will hope that their Portuguese attacker can break the jinx and perform at his best in the coming El Clasico, considering he has already become an important player for Xavi's side.