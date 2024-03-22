"Very good addition to the squad", "This is massive" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign 22-year-old midfielder

Inter Miami fans on social media recently reacted to Lionel Messi's side adding midfielder Yannick Bright to their roster for the 2024 season. The Italy national has penned a contract with the Herons' first-team after impressing in pre-season and training.

Inter Miami selected Bright as the 15th pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft last winter from the University of New Hampshire. The 22-year-old featured alongside Lionel Messi in pre-season, playing against the Hong Kong XI and Vissel Kobe in Asia, and starting against Newell's Old Boys at home.

Yannick Bright becomes the latest addition to a midfield that has been reinforced in this window, with Federico Redondo and Julian Gressel already signed. Bright has signed a contract that will run through the 2024 season, with the club retaining an option to keep him for 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Bright enjoyed a hugely impressive spell playing for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats, where he featured 69 times, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. The versatile midfielder featured 19 times in his senior year in 2023 and won a plethora of individual honours in recognition of his performance.

Inter Miami fans were pleased with the addition of the versatile midfielder, and they took to X to share their thoughts on the signing.

"Very good addition to the squad."

"This is massive."

See more reactions from X below:

Yannick Bright will be eligible to feature for the Herons in their upcoming fixtures, starting with their game against New York Red Bulls. The Italy national can play in midfield or at right-back, making him a useful addition to the squad.

Inter Miami sign Argentine star to join Lionel Messi at club: Reports

Inter Miami have completed a deal to sign Argentine right-back Marcelo Weigandt on loan with an option to buy from Boca Juniors, according to MARCA. The 24-year-old has made 72 appearances for Boca in his professional career so far.

Transfer dealings since the start of the season saw Inter Miami short of cover at right-back after DeAndre Yedlin moved away from the club. Since his exit, versatile star Gressel has featured at right wing-back, but the signing of Weigandt solves the situation.

Boca Juniors man Weigandt strengthens the Argentine contingent at Inter Miami, becoming the fourth Argentine player not named Lionel Messi at the club. Alongside manager Gerardo Martino, the Herons have Tomas Aviles, Facundo Farias, and Redondo in their ranks.