“Very good game bro” – Alejandro Garnacho sends message to Manchester United teammate after loss to Brighton

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho showed his appreciation for teammate Sergio Reguilon after their humbling 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16. The teenager commended defender Reguilon on his debut for the Red Devils with a comment on Instagram.

Spanish defender Reguilon started for United against Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League after his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out injured, the 26-year-old was trusted with the opportunity.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave the left-back 85 minutes to show his quality for the side. He was eventually taken off and replaced by Garnacho with the Red Devils chasing the game.

After the game, Reguilon posted photos from the game on his Instagram account with a caption about his joy at making his debut:

"Not the result we wanted but I am proud to have made my debut with Manchester United Thanks Old Trafford for the welcoming ❤️"

The post has been liked 64,296 times, and Garnacho commended the defender in his comment under the post.

"Very good game bro! 👏❤️”

Garnacho played the final five minutes plus added time as the Red Devils suffered their third league defeat of the season in five games.

How did Sergio Reguilon fare on his Manchester United debut?

After a serious injury to Shaw, Manchester United chose to sign Sergio Reguilon ahead of Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in the summer. The Spaniard was tasked with keeping a rampant Brighton attack at bay from the left side on Saturday and was faced directly by Simon Adingra.

Reguilon, like the rest of the Red Devils team, started the game brilliantly. He won his duels against the Ivorian forward and provided excellent support as they looked to take the initiative early in the game.

His forays forward, however, left gaps at the back. One such gap was exploited as the Seagulls opened the scoring, Adingra providing a cross for Danny Welbeck to fire home. Reguilon was more conservative afterwards and had a decent individual performance in the game.

He had 58 touches of the ball in his time on the pitch and played two key passes. He also had a passing accuracy of 87.9%, attempted two dribbles and five crosses, and made two tackles and a clearance. He provided a clear attacking threat on the day, but his defensive contribution was not the best.

The former Real Madrid man, however, showed that he can be a good addition to the Red Devils.