"Very good and has a lot of quality" - Ronaldinho tips Barcelona superstar to 'make history'

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho tipped youngster Pedri to make history at the club in an interview with Radio Marca.

Ronaldinho was at Barcelona when a young Lionel Messi broke into the first team in the 2004-05 season. The Argentine had been training with the first team beforehand and the senior star knew about the youngster’s quality immediately. In fact, Ronaldinho claimed that he could see Lionel Messi’s quality the first time he saw him play.

The Brazilian left Camp Nou in July 2008 for AC Milan despite the obvious quality of that Barca squad. Ronaldinho backed Pedri to go on to have a similar impact for the Blaugrana, and claimed that the 19-year old has a lot of quality:

“He's very good and has a lot of quality. He's going to make history.”

Of course, there is still a long way to go for Pedri, who has become one of the most important players at the club in recent months. The Spaniard will be delighted with the praise from Ronaldinho and will be hoping to continue his development in the coming time.

Ronaldinho praises Pedri as Barcelona expected to compete for trophies next season

Xavi Hernandez took over a Barcelona team that were struggling at 9th in the La Liga. The team has since undergone a huge tactical transformation with a number of important signings having been made. Ousmane Dembele’s form has been exemplary in recent weeks, with Adama Traore also making an impact.

Barca are back to playing the way the fans expect them to and have a plethora of young stars who are only going to get better. Gavi and Pedri's midfield combination has already been tipped to emulate Xavi and Iniesta. Ronald Araujo’s contract is set to be extended while the Catalans have reportedly already signed Andreas Christensen.

Ferran Torres, another new acquisition, seems to have settled down in recent weeks. The upcoming window is also expected to result in further signings. The club’s hierarchy is moving fast to solve the remnants of their financial crisis. Xavi’s men can be expected to be big La Liga contenders for next season.

