“Very good and strong” - Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr names Barcelona star as his toughest opponent

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. reserved special praise for Ronald Araujo, naming the Barcelona player as the best defender he has faced.

Vinicius was the star of the show on Wednesday (April 12), as Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 22-year-old's rebound allowed Karin Benzema a simple tap-in. Vinicius then played a square pass to Marco Asensio on the edge of the box, leading to a second goal for Los Blancos.

Speaking after the match, Vinicius picked Araujo as his toughest opponent so far, saying (via SPORT):

“The best defender I have ever faced is Araujo. He’s very strong and very good. That’s why he plays for Barca.”

Araujo and Vinicius have been involved in some entertaining duels in recent El Clasico encounters. Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has resorted to using Araujo, who is primarily a centre-back, as a right-back to tackle the Brazilian’s threat. It has worked on most occasions, as Vinicius has mostly struggled to replicate his best while playing on the left wing.

"He has been solid" - Thierry Henry on Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hailed Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as the best left-winger in the world.

Henry was impressed with Vinicius' performance against Chelsea. Calling the 22-year-old best left winger in the world, the Frenchman said (via CBS Sports):

“Yes [Vinicius is the best left winger in the world]. At the moment, yes. In the last two years, he has been solid. Do you know why I would give him being ahead of others?"

"Where he is coming from. From an unwanted guy in a dressing room to a guy that gets kicked around every time he plays the game. Getting booed by the fans. Abused in pre-season. Again, the guy delivers.”

He added:

“They try to kick him. They wanted him out of the dressing room. He delivers. Now, it looks a tiny bit like his team, although Benzema would have a word to say about that, but the two of them are brilliant.”

Vinicius and Real Madrid will lock horns with Chelsea in the Champions League reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

