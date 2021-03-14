Very grateful to Ronald Koeman for giving my son a chance at Barcelona: Ilaix Moriba's father

In a recent interview, the father of Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba, Mamady Moriba, has claimed that despite the concerns surrounding his son's future, he would like for him to spend his entire career with the Blaugrana. The 18-year-old's father was also especially grateful to manager Ronald Koeman.

"I consider Ronald the 'Papa of Ilaix'," Mamady Moriba said. "A person who gives you a chance at life like he has given my son must be very grateful. Not all coaches do that kind of gesture. If it weren’t for Koeman, some of these youngsters wouldn’t be in the first team."

Moriba's contract with Barcelona ends in the summer of 2021 and the 18-year-old has been tipped to negotiate a new deal. His father is confident of a new contract and claims that he 'has to value' what Koeman and Barcelona did for his son.

"With this dynamic, thanks to Koeman, I am one hundred percent thinking about Barça," Moriba said. "Why go away? At that age, risking going to another team when you have a coach who, in a complicated match like Sevilla’s, he bets on a young boy from La Masia. That has to be valued. Almost no one does."

Iliax Moriba has already made five senior appearances for Barcelona, scored two goals and made 4 assists during his short spell with the club.

Helps to have a president who likes Barcelona's academy: Madamy Moriba talks up Joan Laporta amid hopes of new contract for his son

Mamady Moriba is increasingly optimistic about the chances of his son signing a new deal following the appointment of Joan Laporta as president of Barcelona, given his belief in the academy and La Masia.

"The president is the most important person in the club. Hopefully we get lucky with him. It helps a lot to have a president who likes La Masia," Moriba said.

"I remember that when Rijkaard finished, Laporta bet on Guardiola who was at Barça B. He bet on him from below. Not all presidents do it in a club with as much pressure as Barça. It is easier to sign another coach with more experience. They had the same idea. Bet on the kids."

Laporta defeated two other candidates in Victor Font and Toni Freixa in the presidency election last week, and has enthused supporters and those around the club following his win.

"Hopefully Ilaix never leaves Barça and can be an example for the new generations of La Masia. I want that when another child is doubting whether to stay or leave, they see in Ilaix a boy who decided to stay and is now in the first team. It already happened at the time with Messi, Iniesta, Busquets, Xavi, etc. They bet on them and they turned out well. Hopefully he can stay a lifetime at Barça," Moriba added.