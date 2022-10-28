"Very happy to have them back" - Victor Lindelof glad to see Manchester United duo playing after injury layoff

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has claimed that he is 'very happy' that Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek have returned from a spell on the sidelines. The pair made appearances from the bench in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

It was a comfortable night out for the Red Devils' defensive apartment as Sheriff Tiraspol were determined to sit back and defend for the majority of the game. Manchester United's Moldovan opponents failed to register a single shot at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured an easy win for Manchester United.

Maguire has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in late September. Meanwhile, Van de Beek has missed 14 matches due to a knock he suffered at the end of August.

Victor Lindelof welcomes Maguire and Van de Beek back to the side

After Raphael Varane picked up an injury against Chelsea, Lindelof was named as Lisandro Martinez's partner in defense for Thursday night's game. Speaking to MUTV after the game, Lindelof said:

“It’s very nice to have [Maguire] back, and Donny as well.

"[I'm] very happy to have them back, and it’s always important to have a full squad and they’re very important.”

Lindelof also touched upon the need to stay alert in games such as the one against Sheriff Tiraspol last night. He said:

“In games like this that’s one of the most important things, to always keep that concentration up. Because we have a lot of the ball and then maybe we could lose the ball and they could counter attack, so it’s very, very important for us in the back to stay focused."

He added:

“I think we controlled the game well you know. They defended with everyone behind the ball, so in games like this it is very important to try and keep a high tempo, with the ball and try to get them to move from side to side. Yeah, we scored three goals, kept a clean sheet, so yeah good job from us.”

Following the 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, United are now on a seven-game unbeaten streak. The Red Devils will take on West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday in their next outing.

