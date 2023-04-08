"Very happy where he is" - Paul Scholes claims Manchester United summer target will not leave current club in the summer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has cast doubt over the chances of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moving to Old Trafford this summer.

The Englishman is believed to be the subject of transfer interest from the Red Devils, who are keen to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next season.

The English club are yet to bring in a top replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in December last year on a mutual basis. As such, Kane is one of the names being linked to replace the Portuguese veteran.

Meanwhile, club legend Scholes has revealed that it would be difficult for the English striker to leave Spurs at this point in his career.

Kane has been with Tottenham since 2009 making him one of the club's most loyal servants, despite several interests from top clubs over the years. However, he could be tempted to leave Spurs this summer in search of winning silverware, with Manchester United believed to be a possible destination.

Scholes believes the highly-rated striker looks happy in north London. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"I think Harry is very happy where he is. If he was going to move, it would have been to Manchester City a couple of years ago. He would be fantastic, with 25 goals guaranteed, but it's very difficult for him to move at 30 years of age."

He continued:

"It's a risk as well for Manchester United if you put all your eggs in that Harry Kane basket and all of a sudden Daniel Levy is messing you about and you get no one. If you get him early, brilliant, but I just think he's very happy at Tottenham doing what he's doing."

Kane has scored 272 goals and provided 63 assists in 426 games for Spurs.

Paul Scholes reveals what Erik ten Hag should do in absence of signing Harry Kane for Manchester United

The Red Devils legend revealed that Erik ten Hag should get the best out of his wingers instead of going for a striker this summer.

He mentioned the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial as players who could score goals for Manchester United. He said:

"There are players that that can score goals, we know how well Marcus [Rashford] has done this year, I still think he can score 20-25 goals this season. I think there are other players that can chip in, Sancho, Antony, Garnacho. You've got to try and get them up to 15 goals if you want a team that can challenge for a league title."

He continued:

"When I was playing we'd have four strikers trying to score 80 goals between them, if Marcus is doing that on his own and the others aren't chipping in around him it's very difficult. If Anthony Martial can stay fit, which is a very big if, he's got 20-25 goals in him as well if he plays a full season."

Rashford has been brilliant for Manchester United this season, registering 27 goals in 27 appearances across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes