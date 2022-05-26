"Very happy here and want to stay" - Liverpool attacker clarifies doubts surrounding his future ahead of UCL final against Real Madrid

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has expressed his wish to continue at Anfield in the future in the build-up to their Champions League final against Real Madrid. The striker gave an interview to Brazil's TNT Sport and talked up the milestone of reaching his third UCL final among other things. In doing so, he has overcome his idols Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario.

The 30-year old striker has one more year left on his contract but would ideally like to stay with Liverpool for longer. He told TNT Brazil that he had no problems with his current situation and said:

"I'm very happy here and want to stay."

Firmino will hope he gets a chance to feature on the pitch against Real Madrid in the UCL final at the Stade de France on May 28. The Brazilian has been pushed down the pecking order at Anfield. The signing of Luis Diaz has seen Sadio Mane utilized in the centre-forward's role, where the Senegal international has excelled. While Diogo Jota is also ahead of Firmino in the pecking order this season.

The Liverpool star has had his struggles with injuries this season which has kept him on the sidelines for long spells and has mostly been introduced as a substitute. Despite this, he has chipped in with important contributions, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in his 34 appearances across competitions.

In the Reds' final Premier League game, Firmino came on from the bench for the final 20 minutes and registered an assist to help his side to a 3-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jurgen Klopp will be optimistic that should they need some help from the bench against Real Madrid, the Brazilian will be able to produce another important performance.

Liverpool boss suggests UCL final result against Real Madrid won't change superstar duo's future plans

The Reds faithful are possibly more interested in finding out the contract situation of their attacking superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah than they are for Roberto Firmino. Like the Brazilian, both African stars will also end their contracts in 2023 and there is no encouragement in terms of a renewal so far.

Jurgen Klopp was asked whether winning the UCL title against Real Madrid could influence the prolific goalscorers into re-thinking their future. He was not very optimistic about reaching such a conclusion and said:

"Will the result impact contract talks? No, not at all. If we win it, wil they want to go? We are in talks with all the players. It is just not the moment to talk about everything. The players have this idea, we have this idea, somethimes they match, sometimes we have to work together, but we have known each other for ages."

Liverpool will be aiming for redemption against Real Madrid after losing to Los Blancos in the 2018 UCL final in Cardiff, Wales.

