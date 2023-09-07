"Very important footballer for us right now" - Spanish national team manager heaps praises on Barcelona teenager

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has heaped praise on Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal. He believes that the 16-year-old is already an important player for the senior side and has earned his spot.

Spain take on Georgia on Friday night (September 8), and Yamal could make history by becoming the youngest player ever for the senior side. He has already broken the record of the youngest player to be called up.

Ahead of the match on Friday, Fuente hinted that Yamal could be making his debut, telling the media (via Barca Universal):

"Lamine Yamal is a very important footballer for us right now. He's here on his own merits."

He added:

"I think he's a great player. He's very young and has to cover stages, but we're very happy with him."

Spain teammate Rodri was also singing praise of the teenager and said:

"Lamine is a boy with impressive development. You have to realize that he is only 16 years old. What I saw of him does not indicate that he is of this age."

Spain also have an EURO 2024 Qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday (September 12).

Barcelona manager has high praise for Lamine Yamal

Barcelona manager Xavi was full of praise for Lamine Yamal last month after his performance in their 4-3 win at Villarreal. The Spanish winger provided two assists in the game.

Xavi claimed that his expectations from the youngster are high but he wants the youngster to remain grounded. He said via ESPN:

"My expectations [for Yamal] are very high. He's a starter not because of the coach's whim. His decision-making is almost always correct. He's intelligent. He's exceptional. I'd like to see him play with the Spanish national team. He hasn't told me anything about his plans. I hope he stays at Barcelona for many years."

Xavi added:

"He has the potential to make a mark. But with patience. I don't think there will be management issues. He's delighted and happy. He's humble, works hard, loves football... I see him ready to play. His age surprises me: just turned 16."

Barcelona have made an unbeaten start to the league campaign where they are defending their La Liga title. They drew to Getafe on the opening day but have won their three matches since.