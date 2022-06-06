"Very much fits the bill" - Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to sign 25-year-old midfielder

Paul Scholes has urged his former side Manchester United to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Scholes believes that the Nigerian midfielder has all the qualities to succeed at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old will also be available at a much cheaper price than other central midfielders on the market due to his contract situation at Leicester City.

According to Transfermarkt, however, Ndidi is valued at £54 million.

Speaking on Football Daily (via Manchester World), Paul Scholes was quoted as saying the following:

"Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi still very much fits the bill of what Manchester United are looking for, and with just two years remaining on his contract at Leicester, it's likely to cost significantly less than the eye-watering sums associated with him in summer past."

Wilfred Ndidi had an injury-hit 2021-22 season with Leicester City. He managed only 31 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions.

Ndidi missed the latter stages of the season with a knee injury. He has not played in the Premier League since Leicester City's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal way back in March.

It is worth mentioning that Wilfred Ndidi is not the only Leicester City linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer. According to The Mirror, his fellow midfield partner Youri Tielemans is wanted by Arsenal.

Manchester United need strengthening in midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season

Manchester United are currently in the market for a new central midfielder following a mass exit from the club. United's midfield options in Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have all decided to leave the club in the summer for new challenges.

Manchester United, therefore, should have a central midfielder at the top of their priority list for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. According to Fabrizio Romano, United have opened talks for the £72 million (€85 million) rated Dutch midfielder.

However, Manchester United need a defensive-minded midfielder in their squad. Erik ten Hag's side currently lack a midfielder capable of sitting in front of the defense and breaking down opposition attacks.

They need a player similar to Rodri at Manchester City or Fabinho at Liverpool.

Wilfred Ndidi might fit that narrative if United do decide to go after the Nigerian midfielder.

