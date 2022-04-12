“Very much like Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips” – Noel Whelan offers assessment of Arsenal star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is a similar profile of midfielder to West Ham United's Declan Rice.

The Ghanian could be set to miss to remainder of the season having picked up a thigh injury in the Gunners' 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Monday.

Partey has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's transformation of Arsenal this season, which has seen them embroiled in a closely-fought top-four race. His physicality and tenaciousness have been instrumental for the Gunners but he is now set for a spell on the sidelines

Whelan has commented on his absence, comparing his importance to Arteta's side to that of Rice for West Ham and Kalvin Phillips' influence on Leeds United. He told Football Insider:

“He’s such a big player for Arsenal and he plays such an important role. He gives them security, very much like Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips. Every team has a player like that and they’re there for a reason."

Whelan then touched on the type of midfielder Partey is in comparison with the other players Arsenal have in the middle and said:

“They’ve got a lot of attacking midfield players but none who have got that physicality and that defensive capability. There’s no one like Partey in that Arsenal squad. It’s a real worry when you see how exposed they were against Palace and Brighton."

He concluded,

“It’s a huge loss, especially as the pressure is on now. It’s really not the right time to lose a player of his stature.”

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Thomas Partey was a key absence for the Gunners today



His rank in key stats in the team



• Progressive passes (116) - 1st

• Tackles (55) - 1st

• Final 3rd passes (111) - 2nd

• Interceptions (33) 2nd

• Successful dribbles (29) - 2nd



Arsenal facing an uphill battle for top four

Mikel Arteta's have slipped up in the top four race

Having been in the ascendancy to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for most of the year, the Gunners surrendered fourth spot this week. The loss to Crystal Palace last Monday was the first setback. It was followed by a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Graham Potter on Arsenal's injuries to Partey & Tierney: “It is probably the curse of the Manager of the Month award, so I’ll make sure I never get one of them.” [ @JamesOlley Graham Potter on Arsenal's injuries to Partey & Tierney: “It is probably the curse of the Manager of the Month award, so I’ll make sure I never get one of them.” [@JamesOlley] #afc https://t.co/FNAM8KhiM4

Rivals Tottenham Hotspur capitalized on the Gunners' week to forget, as they destroyed Newcastle United 5-1 and Aston Villa 4-0. Spurs are now in pole position as they sit three points clear of Arteta's side although the Gunners do have a game in hand.

May 12 will be a date that both sets of clubs fans have marked in their calendars. This year's north London derby will be more important than ever, with the two London rivals vying for fourth spot.

Partey's injury may have just been the turning point in what has been a pulsating race for the top four.

