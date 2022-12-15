"Very proud" - Cesc Fabregas sends message to 3 France starts as they reach 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has sent a message of support to France's Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana and Axel Disasi upon reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

All three have been a part of France's squad that will now play Argentina on Sunday (December 18) at the Lusai Stadium in a bid to retain their crown.

Fabregas played with all three young French guns at AS Monaco, although Tchouameni has since moved to Real Madrid.

He posted an Instagram story that read:

“Very proud of these three young players. World Cup finalists @aurelientchm, @youss_fofana and @axel_disasi [clapping emojis]"

Disasi was on the bench for Le Bleus' semi-final win over Morocco on Wednesday (December 14). However, Tchouameni and Fofana both started as they ended the Atlas Lions' fairytale run.

The Real Madrid midfielder has garnered the most minutes of the three at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It isn't surprising considering he featured in all six of their UEFA Nations League games earlier this year.

Tchouameni also scored a wonderful goal against England in the quarter-finals. He unleashed a powerful effort into the bottom corner from range to set France on their way to a 2-1 win.

GOAL @goal Another day, another midfield masterclass from Aurelien Tchouameni Another day, another midfield masterclass from Aurelien Tchouameni 👏 https://t.co/Gw1R6EuvZx

The young guns have truly stepped up to the plate as the defending champions have reached another final despite numerous injury concerns.

Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez and Christopher Nkunku were all sidelined in a seemingly huge blow for France. However, they have managed to do alright without them so far.

France face Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France are aiming to become the third side in history, and just the second since Brazil in 1962, to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles. Standing in their way are high-flying Argentina.

La Albiceleste recovered emphatically from their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game. They marched all the way to the showpiece clash in a bid to win their third title in the competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Argentina vs. France is going to be fireworks 🍿 LIONEL MESSI VS. KYLIAN MBAPPE IN THE WORLD CUP FINALArgentina vs. France is going to be fireworks 🍿 LIONEL MESSI VS. KYLIAN MBAPPE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 👀Argentina vs. France is going to be fireworks 🍿 https://t.co/n3lfbu1phF

Lionel Messi has been at the heart of their campaign so far, with five goals and three assists, while being on target in all three knockout games so far.

Having lost the 2014 final against Germany, the forward has a shot at redemption here and will be aiming to mark his farewell appearance by lifting the trophy.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 691 votes