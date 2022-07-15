“Very very proud” – Robbie Savage congratulates son Charlie after being part of Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory

Robbie Savage has praised his son Charlie for a brilliant performance for Manchester United during the club's pre-season.

Manchester United's friendly against Melbourne Victory saw young Savage make his second consecutive appearance for the Red Devils this summer. This follows his solid impression in the 4-0 friendly win over Liverpool.

Impressed by his performances in these games, his father took to Twitter and wrote:

"Another great 45 mins for @charliesavage84!!! Very very proud. More minutes and good 4-1 win @ManUtd 👏👏"

The older Savage, who now works as a pundit and director of football, came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He will be glad to watch his son Charlie do the same and hopefully break into the first-team properly this season.

Robbie Savage was part of United's Class of 1992. While he didn't play for the Red Devils, he featured for Leicester City and Birmingham. His son Charlie is one of the brightest prospects in the youth ranks, and he performed well against Melbourne Victory on Friday.

The young midfielder came on in the second half with the score at 2-1 after United took the lead following a shock early goal for Melbourne Victory. Savage played admirably, and the team won 4-1 on the day.

Charlie Savage @charliesavage84 Always an honour to wear this shirt Another amazing experience and win tonight in MelbourneAlways an honour to wear this shirt Another amazing experience and win tonight in Melbourne 🇦🇺 Always an honour to wear this shirt 🔥😁 https://t.co/42lrRM4Ain

Manchester United close to signing Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Charlie Savage's brilliant performances in the midfield have continued to wow his father in the pre-season campaign. However, the Red Devils won't stall their chase for a first-team central midfielder, and they have continued to pursue Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

With Paul Pogba out of the club and youngsters like Savage deemed not ready for a consistent starter slot, United's move for De Jong is necessary. According to a report from Goal, they have gotten close to the end of negotiations for the 25-year-old star, even though issues abound.

Frenkie de Jong is seen as the potential pivot in the midfield under Erik ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford, but personal terms have not been agreed on yet. The star has had a preference for remaining at Camp Nou, but he may well be on the move due to Barca's need for funds and Manchester United's midfield requirements.

How Manchester United will line up without the Barcelona man in the midfield isn't entirely clear, as he has been their main focus through the transfer window. If their pre-season games have anything to show, however, it is that young players like Charlie Savage may soon be ready for first-team action.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far