Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes give individual verdict on Arsenal's £51m deal for Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have shared their thoughts on Arsenal's proposed deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners appear to have wrapped up a deal for the Spaniard, who is set to be their first signing this summer in a £51 million deal.

Speaking on the Overlap, the pair of Manchester United greats expressed varying opinions with regards to how suited Zubimendi will be to English football. They also spoke about the logic behind his signing, with Scholes labelling it as a pointless one in the grand scheme of things. Scholes said;

"What hole is Martin Zubimendi going to fill? I don’t see a hole there. I think Declan Rice can do that role [defensive midfielder]. Everyone seems to see Rice as more of an attacking player, I don’t see that in him at all. I don’t see it in him. I saw Zubimendi against United for Sociedad and I wasn’t impressed. That’s maybe where I’m coming from in terms of doubting he can fill that hole."

Neville vehemently disagreed with the submission of his former teammate, revealing that the Spaniard excels in situations where Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Thomas Partey don't.

"I’m surprised you say that, I’m really surprised you say that. I genuinely don’t believe Rice or Partey are anywhere near as good at receiving the ball as some of the other midfielders in the Premier League. I think Declan Rice is a brilliant player and Thomas Partey is a very good player but I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can control a football match properly in the top games. I think they really struggle with that. I think Jorginho is the best of them. I’m surprised you don’t see that. They need someone to control the ball and keep it moving."

Martin Zubimendi was a top target for Liverpool last summer but turned down a move to Anfield, preferring to remain with his boyhood club. Arsenal pounced this season, reaching an agreement with him and his club over a transfer at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side will pay his £51 million release clause, and see him as a direct replacement for Jorginho, who will join Flamengo. He may be Partey's replacement, as well, as the Ghanaian has yet to agree on a new deal with Arsenal.

Arsenal prepare eye watering wages to tempt Manchester United target to join them: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to pay a significant wage to Sporting Club striker Viktor Gyokeres to ensure that they land him ahead of Manchester United, as per reports. The Sweden international features prominently on the shopping lists of both clubs heading into the final month of the 2024-25 season.

A Bola reports (via Tribal Football) that the Gunners are offering around £7 million a year to the 26-year-old striker. This is a fee Manchester United will struggle to match due to strict financial measures implemented by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in recent months.

Gyokeres is one of Europes's most wanted strikers, having hit 52 goals and 12 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man will be keen to return to England, where he did not make his mark as a Seagull, with Manchester United or Arsenal.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More