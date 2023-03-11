"Very realistic possibility" - Journalist claims 'the next Yaya Toure' could leave Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes we could have seen the last of Albert Sambi Lokonga in an Arsenal jersey. The Belgium international joined the Gunners in a €17.5 million move from Anderlecht in the 2021 summer transfer window. But he hasn't managed to find a spot in manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

After failing to break into the starting XI, the midfielder was sent on a six-month-long loan to Crystal Palace in the 2023 winter window. Arsenal, meanwhile, signed Jorginho from Chelsea to fix their midfield issues.

They are now being linked with moves for the likes of Declan Rice and Moses Caicedo, which could push Lokonga further down the pecking order upon his return.

Jacobs, while in conversation with TeamTalk, believes the Belgian could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer as he has failed to live up to the billing. He was also touted as 'the next Yaya Toure' but he hasn't been anywhere close to the Manchester City legend's level.

“He only joined about a year and a half or so ago from Anderlecht and at that point, he was kind of billed as the next Yaya Toure. But it never really worked out playing for Arsenal, he never lived up to the billing, and has been forced out on loan as a result and it doesn’t really feel like he’s going to be part of Arsenal’s plans moving forward,” Jacobs said.

“So it is a very realistic possibility that he goes. He only played six times for Arsenal in the Premier League before the loan move to Crystal Palace. The other thing that lends itself towards Lokonga being allowed to leave is the fact that in that position in the summer, Arsenal are likely to add others who’ll move ahead of him in the pecking order.”

Lokonga one of many Arsenal stars set to leave this summer

Arsenal have defied all odds to lead the Premier League table with just 12 matches left in the season. But they have already started planning for the next term and a few players have been identified who could be allowed to leave to facilitate new signings.

While Lokonga is reportedly one player who could be sold, the likes of Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney could follow him as well.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the Arsenal midfielder.

