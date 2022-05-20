"Very simple answer" - Andy Mitten provides interesting update on Manchester United's links to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Andy Mitten, the editor of the 'United We Stand' magazine, has claimed that Manchester United are “absolutely interested” in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Mitten also believes that the move makes sense for both the Red Devils and the Blaugrana.

According to renowned and trusted reporter Laurie Whitwell (via UtdPlug), Manchester United are “working on De Jong transfer.” The Dutchman, who moved to the Camp Nou in 2019 for €86 million, worked closely with incoming United manager Erik ten Hag during his Ajax days.

So, it would not be unfathomable for De Jong to want to reunite with Ten Hag and try to recapture his best form.

Mitten, for one, firmly believes that there’s substance to the rumors linking De Jong to United. When asked whether the switch would make sense for both the English and Spanish giants, Mitten gave a straightforward answer. He said (via OTP Sports):

“Yes is the very simple answer to that question. I have spoken to people on both sides. I've been in both cities and I'll do exactly the same this weekend. I'm going to meet someone from Barcelona next week. Frenkie is someone Manchester United are absolutely interested in, but because Barcelona paid so much for him, they want to get so much for him. Xavi Hernandez, his manager, has said he wants him to stay.”

De Jong has not quite lived up to the billing at the Camp Nou since his switch from Ajax. With Gavi, Pedri, and Nico Gonzales producing commendable displays week in, week out, Barca could consider letting him go for the right price.

So far, the Dutch international has played 139 games for the Catalan outfit, recording 13 goals and 17 assists.

Barcelona’s De Jong could be “incredible” for Manchester United - Claims Andy Mitten

The 25-year-old may not have taken the world by storm over the last three seasons, but Mitten believes he has the making of a great footballer. Under a good manager, like Ten Hag, and in the right system, Mitten claims that De Jong could be “incredible.”

⭐️²⁵ @Sanchoprodz

- Kamara

- Timber

- Darwin Nunez



4 players that would shift the entire dynamic of Manchester United football club. - Frenkie De Jong- Kamara- Timber- Darwin Nunez4 players that would shift the entire dynamic of Manchester United football club. - Frenkie De Jong 🇳🇱- Kamara 🇫🇷- Timber 🇳🇱- Darwin Nunez 🇺🇾4 players that would shift the entire dynamic of Manchester United football club. https://t.co/CzZGfVMQdB

Giving an assessment of De Jong’s performances, Mitten said:

“I've watched him closely. I've probably watched 60% of his home games in Camp Nou. Ever since he signed, he had a really good first season. He looks much better playing alongside Sergio Busquets than when he's given a more free role. I think he's a wonderful footballer, I think he's the type of player in the right system with the right manager, such as Erik ten Hag, he could be incredible. He's a very elegant football, he's an intelligent person.”

As per the Daily Mail, Barcelona have set a €70 million asking price for their prized asset - €16million less than what they paid for him in 2019.

Edited by Samya Majumdar