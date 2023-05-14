"Very special player", "Clear of Camavinga" - Fans hail Barcelona star for 'masterclass' in 4-2 win over Espanyol

Barcelona fans hailed left-back Alejandro Balde for his display against Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday, May 14. The Blaugrana won the La Liga 2022-23 title, their first league triumph since 2019, courtesy of their 4-2 win at the RCDE Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute of the match. Balde doubled his side's advantage with his strike in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski added a third in the 40th minute before centre-back Jules Kounde found the back of the net eight minutes into the second half. While Javi Puado and Joselu managed to pull two goals back for the hosts, they turned out to be mere consolations.

Fans were incredibly impressed with Balde's performance against Espanyol. The left-back scored one goal, provided one assist, made two interceptions and completed 34 passes during the match.

Balde has been an important player for Xavi's side this season, replacing veteran left-back Jordi Alba and providing a threat down the left-flank with his runs.

One fan claimed that Balde is better than Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has been operating as a makeshift left-back in recent weeks. They wrote:

"Balde is clear of Camavinga and I’m not even joking."

Another fan claimed:

"Balde is a very special player icl, someone who should actually be hyped, unlike you know who..."

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Alejandro Balde starred in Barcelona's win against Espanyol:

Trig @Kharlerh Balde masterclass

Pedri assist

Raphinha assist

Lewandowski Pichichi

Espanyol getting relegated



All these in the first half of the game Balde masterclassPedri assistRaphinha assistLewandowski PichichiEspanyol getting relegatedAll these in the first half of the game https://t.co/kdQ62NKS5l

kwahu Nee Ba❤️💫🦋 @Agyeiwaa__1 🏽 Balde is clear of Camavinga and I’m not even joking Balde is clear of Camavinga and I’m not even joking 😭💪🏽 https://t.co/B3dWN1WO8F

JEY 🇦🇷🥇 @MmoaNkoaaa A goal and Assist

Remember the name Alejandro Balde

Next Golden Boy !!!!! A goal and Assist Remember the name Alejandro BaldeNext Golden Boy !!!!! https://t.co/cxbU9NbKGS

TC @totalCristianou No one deserves the Golden boy more than Balde No one deserves the Golden boy more than Balde https://t.co/BiWFPaaS2U

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Balde is a very special player icl, someone who should actually be hyped, unlike you know who... Balde is a very special player icl, someone who should actually be hyped, unlike you know who... https://t.co/rJUc1eoVLJ

"There are many" - Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde about the best moment of his young career

Despite being only 19, Alejandro Balde is already on course to becoming one of the best in the world in his position. The Spanish left-back has moved ahead of the likes of Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso in Barcelona's pecking order.

Balde was recently asked about the best moment of his career so far. He claimed that the day he made his debut and winning his first trophy are among the most memorable events for him. Balde said (via Barca Universal):

“The best moment in my career? There are many. My debut, my first title, playing in the World Cup… Even my first day at La Masia in 2011.”

Given his talent, Balde can definitely reach the top and become a mainstay on Barca's left flank for the foreseeable future. For now, the player will focus on celebrating his team's La Liga triumph.

