Victoria Beckham shares social media post of David Beckham and Brooklyn embracing ahead of Netflix docuseries 'Beckham's premiere

English football legend David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham recently took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of her husband and son, Brooklyn, hugging each other.

The Netflix docuseries named 'Beckham' - based on the life of the football superstar - was released on October 4, Wednesday. The 48-year-old attended the premiere of the docuseries with his wife and four children on the red carpet in London's Mayfair.

After the premiere, Victoria Beckham decided to share a few glimpses with her fans from the event. Among all the pictures and videos she shared, one stood out, where David Beckham was seen embracing his eldest son, Brooklyn.

The English fashion designer and singer's Instagram story

She also uploaded a few pictures of her children on her Instagram story, where they were standing together. Victoria also made a post on the same social media platform, where she stated that her family is proud of the former Manchester United star.

Victoria Beckham talks about David Beckham's alleged affair in 2003

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham recently addressed David Beckham's alleged affair with his assistant, Rebecca Loos, in 2003. She said that it was the most difficult period of their relationship.

In 2003, Loos publicly claimed that she was in a relationship with the former Manchester United player for four months, while he was already married to Posh Spice.

However, the Englishman denied all the allegations by calling them ludicrous at the time. Addressing the alleged love affair, the 49-year-old said in the Netflix docuseries 'Beckham':

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me.”

The Englishman also stated in the same episode that his wife never lost trust in him, even when the rumors of his relationship with Rebecca Loos were at their peak. Despite all the allegations, the couple stood together as they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier this year.