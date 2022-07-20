Victoria and David Beckham run into Sarah Ferguson while partying on yacht in Italy's Amalfi coast

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, recently bumped into Sarah Ferguson, the ­Duchess of York, while vacationing on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The couple, who were in Croatia last week, arrived in Italy a few days earlier to soak up some sun with their children. Their son, Cruz Beckham (17), and daughter, Harper Beckham (11), are with them on vacation. The entire family is currently staying aboard their £5 million yacht.

David and Victoria were seen greeting former royal Fergie at the Lo Scoglio restaurant in the seaside village of Marina del Cantone. Victoria was seen kissing her 62-year-old friend, who hosted her daughter, Harper’s, sixth birthday party at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

The Beckhams with Sarah Ferguson at the seaside restaurant in Italy. (Credit: Rex)

A source also revealed details about the lavish yacht to The Sun:

"David had a look around some yachts in the summer, and decided to treat himself. He helped design the boat himself, and has been incredibly hands-on with everything. It's not an oligarch-stylee super-yacht, but it's still pretty plush by anyone's standards."

The source added:

"He was inspired after holidaying with Elton [John] and David [Furnish] on their boat – and loves life on the water. There will be an area for the kids to snorkel, and the boat will be a brilliant base for the whole Beckham clan to have magical holidays abroad."

David Beckham is said to have bought a Ferretti following a visit to the Italian shipyard’s HQ in Forli.

David Beckham retired from professional football in 2013. During his illustrious career, he won six Premier League titles, one La Liga title, one Ligue 1 title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

Barcelona beat David Beckham's Inter Miami 6-0 in pre-season friendly

Barcelona opened their pre-season tour in the United States with a dominating 6-0 win over David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, Inter Miami. The match took place on July 19 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United this summer, marked his debut for the Catalan giants with a goal and two assists. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele got on the scoresheet too.

Barcelona will continue their pre-season preparations with friendlies against Real Madrid on July 23. They'll be playing Juventus three days later and the New York Red Bulls on July 30. The Blaugrana will then take on Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7.

