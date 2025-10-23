  • home icon
  Victoria and son Romeo react as David Beckham shares image of his mom meeting Lionel Messi for first time during Inter Miami training session

Victoria and son Romeo react as David Beckham shares image of his mom meeting Lionel Messi for first time during Inter Miami training session

By Sripad
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:39 GMT
David Beckham's mother, Sandra Georgina West, met Lionel Messi for the first time when Inter Miami were training ahead of their game against Nashville SC. Victoria Beckham and their son Romeo were quick to react to the post on Instagram, where the Manchester United legend posted photos of his mother and Messi.

Inter Miami co-owner took his mother to meet Messi for the first time and shared the images on his social media accounts. The Argentine was spotted shaking hands with the 76-year-old, and David posted it with the caption "When your Mum meets Leo for the first time."

Victoria and Romeo reacted to the meeting, but did not post any words. The former Spice Girl posted two heart emojis, while the 23-year-old posted four crying emojis.

Beckham spoke about the first time he found out about Messi's decision to join Inter Miami. He recalled being in Japan when the Barcelona legend announced his decision and the Englishman was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

“I was in Japan with the family and woke up at 5am because my phone kept vibrating. My wife was like, ‘Really?! Turn your phone off!’. I look on my phone and I’m like, ‘What’s happened? Something’s happened!’. I put my glasses on and I’m like, ‘Leo’s coming! It’s done! He has announced it!’. My wife was like, ‘What do you mean he has announced it?’. I said, ‘He has gone on TV and said he’s coming to Inter Miami!’."
“I get goosebumps talking about it. I phoned Jorge (Mas) straight away and got emotional because I know what we’ve gone through over the last few years. Trying to build this club, the obstacles, the challenges — trying to get land (to build a stadium), going to legal battles… for all of the problems we’ve had, this one moment changed everything."
Lionel Messi has been with Inter Miami for the last two years. He joined them in 2023 after running down his PSG contract and has won the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield in his time at the club.

Lionel Messi has his heart set on Inter Miami, claims David Beckham

David Beckham spoke about Lionel Messi earlier this year, revealing that the Argentine has his heart set on Inter Miami. He wants to see the Barcelona legend play for another 10 years, but admits that the 38-year-old could call it time soon. He told TIME magazine (via Athlon Sports):

"I think his [Lionel Messi] heart is in Miami now. Players these days, they look after themselves more. They’re playing longer. His number one passion is obviously his family. His other passion is football. As long as he’s happy, he will continue to play as long as he wants. It would be nice if he played another 10 years. I can’t see it. But you never know."

Lionel Messi remains in talks over a new deal at David Beckham-owned Inter Miami. His current contract expires at the end of the season and talks are at an advanced stage.

Sripad

Sripad

