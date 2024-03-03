"Victory in the Clasico" - Lionel Messi reacts on Instagram after Inter Miami 5-0 Orlando City; David Beckham responds

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi has reacted to his team's 5-0 MLS home win over Orlando City on Saturday (March 2).

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez bagged a seven-minute brace to put the Herons two-up inside 11 minutes, and it would be one-way traffic from there. Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th minute to effectively end the game as a contest.

Messi joined the party after the interval, bagging his first MLS brace in his ninth outing, as the Herons led 5-0 shortly after the hour-mark. There were no more goals, with the result a foregone conclusion.

Luis Castro's side are atop the Eastern Conference with seven points from three games. Messi, meanwhile, posted on Instagram after the win (as translated from Spanish):

"Great game by all and victory in the Clasico!!!"

Co-owner David Beckham reacted to the post:

"Florida is pink"

Here's the screenshot of Beckham's comment on the Argentine's IG post:

Screenshot of David Beckham's comment on Lionel Messi's Instagram post

Inter Miami are unbeaten in three league games this season, having beaten Real Salt Lake 2-0 in their opener before drawing 1-1 at LA Galaxy in their next.

How Lionel Messi has fared for Inter Miami this season

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made a good start to his 2024 season with the Herons, whom he joined on a free transfer last summer after 19 years in European football.

Following an 11-goal debut campaign in American football, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner experienced a quiet full season, scoring just once in six games. However, he has hit the ground running in the 2024 MLS campaign.

Although he didn't score in their opening-day home win over Salt Lake, the 36-year-old provided the assist for Robert Taylor's 39th-minute opener. Messi then bagged a last-gasp 92nd-minute equaliser at the Galaxy to force a share of the spoils after 10-man LA had taken a 75th-minute lead through Dejan Jovetic.

Following his brace at home to Orlando, the Argentine has three goals and an assist in three games - all in the MLS - this season. Inter Miami next take on Nashville away in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 7).

