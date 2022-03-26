Video: Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard scores with one-touch finish while training for Liverpool Legends

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has shown that he has still not lost his goalscoring touch with a neat one-touch finish in training with Liverpool Legends.

Gerrard established himself as one of the best central midfielders and captains in the game during his 25-year stint with the Reds. He one-and-a-half years at Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy towards the end of his career and hung up his boots in 2017.

It has been almost five years since the Englishman called it quits on his playing career. Today, he is in charge of Premier League club Aston Villa, while also having a successful stint with Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers under his belt.

Despite exiting competitive football five years ago, Gerrard does not seem to have lost his touch. The Aston Villa boss displayed his ability to find the back of the net with ease even at the age of 41 while training with Liverpool Legends this week. Watch the video:

Gerrard scoring in a Liverpool shirt

Things you love to see!

Liverpool Legends are set to face Barcelona Legends at Anfield this evening. Gerrard has been joined by the likes of Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt and Luis Garcia for the fixture.

Liverpool Legends face Barcelona Legends today

AXA has arranged an exciting match between some of Liverpool's greatest players in recent times and their Barcelona counterparts. Apart from Steven Gerrard, several other legends are set to feature in the fixture.

Good to have you back, Stevie!

The Reds will be managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, with John Barnes and John Aldridge functioning as assistants. Several former players, including Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Steve McManaman, Milan Baros and Maxi Rodriguez, will embrace the pitch at Anfield.

Barcelona great Albert Ferrer will be in charge of the Blaugrana legends. The likes of Jesus Angoy, Juan Carlos, Miquel Soler, Juan Pablo Sorin, Edgar Davids and Javier Saviola will feature for the Catalans.

It is worth noting that Luis Garcia has been named in both squads. The Spaniard plied his trade for both the Reds and the La Liga giants during his playing career.

The fixture has been arranged to raise funds for an array of LFC Foundation projects. This will be the first charity match at Anfield in three years, with COVID-19 hindering fundraiser events.

With club football suspended due to international fixtures, supporters of both sides will be excited to see their legends in action at Anfield this evening.

