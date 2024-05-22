[Video] Lionel Messi dances along to Maria Becerra performance with Antonela Roccuzzo at Miami nightclub

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were at the Bresh nightclub, dancing to Maria Becerra, after the legendary playmaker starred in Inter Miami's MLS clash with DC United on May 19. It was yet another win for the Herons, as Leonardo Campana scored a late goal to seal all three points in injury time.

Messi was in the starting lineup as he came back from injury but he was unable to cement his impressive magic on the pitch as he often has this season. So far, he has scored ten games and provided nine assists - an incredible 19 goal contributions - in just 10 MLS games.

While he was not unable to singlehandedly turn the tide as he has often done throughout his career, Leonardo Campana settled the game in style. The forward received the ball from Sergio Busquets before striking the ball right under the crossbar.

Afterward, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo decided to spend the night out with some friends. They hung out at the Bresh nightclub in Miami, where Messi could be seen dancing and clearly enjoying Maria Becerra's performance in the video below:

On the pitch, the Argentine playmaker has started well in the United States, guiding Inter Miami to win their first-ever Leagues Cup. Now, Miami sit at the top of the Eastern Conference table, and they look set to finish in playoff spots this season.

Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo will look to enjoy some time together before the superstar returns to training ahead of his side's match against Vancouver.

Former Manchester United striker makes big Lionel Messi claim

Former Manchester United striker Guissipe Rossi has revealed that Lionel Messi will be the best player in the MLS for many years to come. In an interview with DAZN, the Italian revealed how good he thinks Messi is (via GOAL) and said:

"He's a more cerebral player, Messi, and therefore some people don't understand that part of the game. Those who do appreciate it more. So that's why I lean more towards watching Messi play. It's all about preference."

The now-retired Italian striker played against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his time with Villarreal. Ronaldo now plays in the Saudi Pro League and lives in the Middle East with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

Messi also left Europe, opting for a move to the US with Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.