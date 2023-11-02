Video of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's reaction after learning Manchester United scoreline following their 3-0 loss goes viral

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivered a hilarious reaction after learning of Manchester United's defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Both sides were in action in the fourth round of the Cup on Wednesday, but they each had different outcomes from their games. While the Reds defeated Bournemouth 2-1 away from home, the Red Devils were trounced at home by Newcastle United.

The Red Devils were humbled by goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock at Old Trafford, losing 3-0 to the Magpies.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was at the press conference following his side's win over Bournemouth when he was informed of the result of the Red Devils' match. The German looked perplexed and motionless for a few seconds before lightly shaking his head at the news.

Erik ten Hag's team have now lost consecutive home games by the same scoreline in less than a week. This comes after a run of three consecutive wins, underlining their inconsistency this season.

Meanwhile, goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez sandwiched an effort from Justin Kluivert to give the Reds the win at Vitality Stadium. Klopp's team will face West Ham United, who eliminated Arsenal, in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Reds will be aiming to recapture the Cup they won in 2022 after beating Chelsea in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool cruising, while Manchester United continue to struggle

In the Premier League this season, Liverpool have been a beacon of consistent performance, while Manchester United have had a contrasting season. Their respective positions on the league table are a testament to this fact, with Jurgen Klopp's side among the best in the division.

The Red Devils have managed only seven wins across all competitions this season, and the pressure is beginning to mount on Erik ten Hag. They have lost a total of eight games this season.

The Reds have lost just once all season, with their defeat coming at the hands of league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They have also won all of their matches in the UEFA Europa League and are through to the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Following their struggles last season, Klopp's side look to have turned the tide and found their swagger once more this campaign.