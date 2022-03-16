"Go pick bananas" - Video emerges of Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr being subjected to racist chants and monkey noises against Mallorca

Real Madrid went 10 points clear of their nearest rival in the La Liga table last night as they thumped Mallorca 3-0 in an emphatic display. However, the game was overshadowed by a deplorable incident that reflects poorly on Mallorca fans.

Highly-offensive racist chants were directed towards young Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr after he went down following a heavy challenge from Pablo Maffeo.

Whilst Vinicius was down, TV cameras picked up clear audio of the narrow-minded fans shouting at the youngster to "go and pick bananas" as well as making monkey noises towards him.

El Golazo de Gol @ElGolazoDeGol Imagen exclusiva



Vinicius recibió insultos racistas en Son Moix:



"Vete a recoger plátanos"



"Uh-uh-uh"



Imagen exclusiva

Vinicius recibió insultos racistas en Son Moix:

"Vete a recoger plátanos"

"Uh-uh-uh"

STOP RACISMO

In the video the young man shows maturity far beyond his years as he doesn't react to the abuse being hurled towards him. Vinicius Jr. shone throughout the game and responded to the Mallorca fans in the best way possible... by grabbing himself a goal.

He rubbed salt into the wounds as he ran over to the home fans and started dancing amid the screams, whistles and jeers.

✯ @shhhhhhhhhhh007 @UtdFaithfuls Vinicius Jr goal and dance after je was racially abused @UtdFaithfuls Vinicius Jr goal and dance after je was racially abused https://t.co/fpnD894Thf

Fans have spoken out on social media calling for something to happen. There is no comment yet on the situation from those in authority, including La Liga, but now that the video has more traction online, it will soon be addressed.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the Los Blancos wizard has suffered racial abuse. Earlier in the season, Real Madrid visited Camp Nou in October where the league leaders came out victorious 2-1.

Vincius Jr. suffered a similar verbal assault as racist abuse from a Barcelona fan was picked up. However, La Liga only denounced the accusations and left it to Spanish authorities to take care of the situation.

Vinicius Jr. has helped Real Madrid a lot this season

Although Karim Benzema has been the main talking point for Real Madrid fans this season, the Frenchman would definitely not have been able to produce what he has done if it wasn't for his Brazilian teammate.

With 14 goals and six assists this season, Vinicius Jr. has certainly made a name for himself. The 21-year-old has started to showcase his real potential and is now repaying the faith that Real Madrid put in him.

After countless breathless performances this season, it's clear to see why people are comparing him to Neymar. Hopefully the racist abuse comes to an end in all competitions around the globe, not only for the players' sake, but also for everyone else's.

