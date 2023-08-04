Video surfaces of soon-to-be Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund informing fans how to pronounce his name

Rasmus Hojlund is set to be announced as a new Manchester United striker very shortly and he has already informed fans on how to pronounce his name.

The Danish frontman is joining the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta in a £72 million deal including add-ons. He has completed his medical and signed his five-year contract, becoming Erik ten Hag's much-desired new center-forward.

Hojlund, 20, is viewed as a diamond in the rough and young talent that can be transformed into a proven goalscorer. But a video of the Dane explaining how to pronounce his name correctly shows the character and confidence he possesses.

The video may also surprise some fans who might have been pronouncing Hojlund incorrectly. It's unclear when these comments were made and who too but he starts by concluding that nobody knows how to pronounce his surname right (via CentreGoals):

"I don't think anyone can pronounce my last name correctly. Anyone would like to try?"

An individual can be heard shouting back 'Hojlund' while putting emphasis on a D at the end of it. However, the soon-to-be Manchester United frontman informs him that this is wrong:

"The D is like (silent), it's not with a D is like the D. Hojlun."

You can watch the funny clip of Hojlund below:

CentreGoals. @centregoals | As Rasmus Højlund is on his way to the Premier League, here’s a look at how to pronounce his name



pic.twitter.com/1R66Sr2AUu | As Rasmus Højlund is on his way to the Premier League, here’s a look at how to pronounce his name

The bright personality that is displayed by Hojlund bodes well for Manchester United and their dressing room. The center-forward's role at Old Trafford is a heavy burden but the young forward appears to have the right attitude for the role.

Now it's a case of the Denmark international adding more goals to his game. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season. The Red Devils will be expecting him to improve on that as he looks to become Ten Hag's new focal point of attack.

Hojlund could strike up a formidable partnership with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Rashford had to fill in at center-forward on occasion last season.

The Dane's arrival at Manchester United will allow Marcus Rashford to drop into his favored left-wing role. He was Ten Hag's side's top goalscorer last season with 30 goals in 56 games across competitions.

The Red Devils will be keen to ease the goalscoring burden on Rashford heading into the new season. Hence, they have decided to move for one of Europe's brightest attacking talents.

A partnership between United's new striker and Rashford could be key for Ten Hag this season. Both will be tasked with providing the goals at Old Trafford and the England international has long needed a solidified center-forward.

Manchester United have chopped and changed throughout the years. Rashford has played alongside the likes of Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.